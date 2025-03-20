Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $9,166,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $803.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

