Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial performance and a history of reliability. They are generally considered safe, stable investments due to consistent dividend payments and a proven track record of enduring through various economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 419,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,475. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,361. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.01.

