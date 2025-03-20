Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 32,679 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 495,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 120,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.