Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 99,097 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 96,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

