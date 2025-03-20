Parallel Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 342,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 313,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 249,543 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SMFG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

