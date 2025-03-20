Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 12,391 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.20 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

