Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Acquires $106,350.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Funko Price Performance
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $397.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
