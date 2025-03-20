Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,198,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

