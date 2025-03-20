Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 23,354 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

