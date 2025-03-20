Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 79,537 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.