Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

QFIN opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

