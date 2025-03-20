PDS Planning Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average of $190.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

