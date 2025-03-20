Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.9 %

SNCY stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,081.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,506. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $43,966.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,901.80. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,541 shares of company stock worth $3,380,795. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

