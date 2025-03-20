Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 180 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

