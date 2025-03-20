iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Decreased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.