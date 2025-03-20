Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 104,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Leslie’s by 587.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

