Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

