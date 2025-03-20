Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,850 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE LICY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

