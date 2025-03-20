Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

