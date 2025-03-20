Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $808.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

