Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

