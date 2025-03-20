ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

