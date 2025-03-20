Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

GAMB stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $464.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

