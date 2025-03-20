SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 71,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,610.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.