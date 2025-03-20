Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Decreases By 19.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 20,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

