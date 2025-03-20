Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $663,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

