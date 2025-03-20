Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,525 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,943,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

