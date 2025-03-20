Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

