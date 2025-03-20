Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.