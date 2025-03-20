United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

