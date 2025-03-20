Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 259 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,548,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 177,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

