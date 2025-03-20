Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 34.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $265.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.