Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,609,206 shares of company stock valued at $417,458,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

