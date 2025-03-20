9,693 Shares in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.60. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp
In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,086 shares of company stock valued at $42,621. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
German American Bancorp Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
