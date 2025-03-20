Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

