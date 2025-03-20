Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period.

Shares of AVES stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

