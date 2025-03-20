MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 11,352,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,077,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

