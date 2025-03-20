EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 66177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

EnSilica Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.11.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Analysts forecast that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets.

