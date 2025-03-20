Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.60 ($0.61), with a volume of 1037494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.59).

Life Science REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.06. The company has a market capitalization of £165.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Life Science REIT Company Profile

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

