CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CRMZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60.
