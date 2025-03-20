Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,289,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 744,626 shares.The stock last traded at $261.13 and had previously closed at $262.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

