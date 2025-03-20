Best Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of fertilizers held by suppliers, distributors, or storage facilities that is available for sale or further distribution. These stocks include various types of fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based products, and are crucial for meeting agricultural demands and stabilizing market supplies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.72. 1,010,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,953. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 4,721,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,649,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,405,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

