Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.25. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

