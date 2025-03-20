Evoke Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

