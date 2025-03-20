Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 4.2 %

OXLC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

