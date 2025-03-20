FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Zedcor Issued By Cormark

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zedcor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Zedcor stock opened at C$3.22 on Thursday. Zedcor has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.17 million, a PE ratio of 800.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

