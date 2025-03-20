Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 27,283 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $56.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

