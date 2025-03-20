Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.