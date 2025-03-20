Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

