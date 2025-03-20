Insider Selling: Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Senior Officer Sells 24,900 Shares of Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$72,210.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:VZLA opened at C$3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99. Vizsla Silver Corp has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

